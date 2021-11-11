Decoding the stats of Lorenzo Musetti in 2021

Lorenzo Musetti to take on Sebastian Korda at Next Gen ATP Finals

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti is set to face Sebastian Korda in his third match of the Next Gen ATP Finals at Allianz Cloud. Although Sebastian Baez defeated him on the opening night, he overcame Hugo Gaston 4-3(4), 4-3(6), 2-4, 3-4(7), 4-2 in the next match. Musetti, who hopes to qualify for the semi-finals, has fared well in 2021. Here are his stats.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Musetti is one of the most prolific teenagers presently. The 19-year-old, who is number 58 in the ATP Rankings, remains the youngest of nine Italians in the Top 100. He reached semi-finals in Acapulco and Lyon earlier this year. The youngster also took two sets off world number one Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros. Musetti is expected to do well in the ongoing tournament.

Form

Musetti is 21-21 in the season

Musetti has a win-loss record of 21-21 in the season. Prior to the Next Gen ATP Finals, he lost to James Duckworth at the Paris Masters. The Italian failed to win consecutive matches following the French Open, where he was on the brink of scripting history. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Musetti twice in over two months (semi-finals of Acapulco and Lyon).

Acapulco

Musetti attained these feats in Acapulco

Musetti defeated Diego Schwartzman in his first main-draw match at the Mexico Open (Acapulco). This was the first Top 10 victory of his career. The former overcame Grigor Dimitrov to reach his first semi-final at the ATP 500 level. Musetti emerged as the third-youngest semi-finalist in the tournament's history. As a result, the Italian broke into the Top 100 for the first time.

French Open

Musetti shone on his Grand Slam main-draw debut

Musetti made his Grand Slam main-draw debut at Roland Garros. He defeated David Goffin, Yoshihito Nishioka, and Marco Cecchinato in the first three rounds respectively. The Italian locked horns with Djokovic in the fourth round. However, he retired through injury in the deciding set. Musetti could have become the eighth man in the Open Era to reach the quarter-final on his Grand Slam debut.

Information

Musetti stunned Djokovic in the first two sets

Musetti stunned Djokovic in the first two sets at Roland Garros. However, the world number one used all his experience to stage a terrific turnaround. Musetti retired through injury, giving Djokovic a walkover at 6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0.