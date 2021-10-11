Indian Wells, Alexander Zverev vs Andy Murray: Decoding the stats

Alexander Zverev and Andy Murray to lock horns at Indian Wells

Former world number one Andy Murray defeated Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday. The Scot reached the third round of an ATP Masters 1000 for the first time since the Paris Rolex Masters (2016). He will next face third seed Alexander Zverev, who won in three sets against American Jenson Brooksby. Here are they key stats.

Murray

Murray has won 46 ATP titles

Murray has a career record of 685-209. He has won a total of 46 titles. He won his first major by winning the 2012 US Open (defeated Novak Djokovic in the final). Murray won Wimbledon in the following year. He won the last of his three majors in 2016 by winning Wimbledon again. Murray hasn't gone past the third round at majors after 2017.

Career

A look at Zverev's career stats

Zverev has a career record of 295-137. He has won 17 titles so far. The German recently reached the semi-finals at the US Open. He qualified for his maiden Grand Slam final at this Slam in 2020. Zverev has won 18 matches at the French Open. He has a 16-6 record at the Australian Open. Besides, he hasn't crossed the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Information

Here is the head-to-head record

Murray and Zverev have played against each other only twice. The former has a 2-0 lead over Zverev in the ATP head-to-head series. Murray defeated the German at the 2016 Australian Open. His recent win against Zverev came at the 2020 Cincinnati Open.

Zverev

Zverev is 45-12 in the season

Zverev has a win-loss record of 45-12 in the season. He has won two Masters 1000 titles (Cincinnati and Madrid). In August, Zverev achieved the biggest win of his career by clinching gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Earlier this year, he had reached his maiden Roland Garros semi-finals. He also won the ATP 500 event in Acapulco by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas (final).

Murray

Murray hasn't been at his best of late

Murray hasn't been at his best in the ongoing season. At the start of the year, he finished as the runner-up at the Biella Challenger Indoor 1 after losing to Illya Marchenko. Murray then suffered a third-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon. He was knocked out of the 2021 US Open (first round) by Tsitsipas. Murray is 11-9 in the season.

Do you know?

Murray has struggled against the top five opponents

Murray has lost his last four matches against the top five opponents (lost to Tsitsipas at 2021 US Open, lost to Dominic Thiem in Beijing, 2019, lost to Stan Wawrinka at 2017 Roland Garros, lost to Djokovic in Doha, 2017).