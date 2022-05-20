Sports

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2023: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall May 20, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In what comes as good news for Chennai Super Kings fans, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will likely lead the Yellow Army in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has informed the team management that he will be available for IPL 2023. Dhoni also indicated the same at the toss ahead of CSK's last league encounter this season.

Information Here is what Dhoni said at the toss

Dhoni opened up on his future with CSK at the toss (CSK-RR). On being asked whether he will play next year, Dhoni replied, "Definitely! Because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai and CSK fans."

Twitter Post WATCH: Dhoni's statement at the toss

Captaincy Jadeja handed CSK's captaincy back to Dhoni

Ahead of IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja had replaced Dhoni as CSK's captain. However, Jadeja had handed the captaincy back to Dhoni midway through the season. Jadeja had become only the third player to lead CSK in the IPL. Under him, the Yellow Army won only two of eight matches in IPL 2022. Later, Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament with a rib injury.

Captain Most successful IPL captain (match-wins)

Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain in terms of match-wins. He has a tally of 123 wins (most) in 209 matches. He has been on the losing front on 85 occasions, while one match did not have a result (NR: 1). The CSK skipper enjoys a win percentage of 59.13, the best among players who have led in over 100 games.

Information Only player to lead in over 200 IPL matches

Dhoni is the only player to have featured in more than 200 games as a captain in IPL. He achieved this feat in IPL 2021. He is above Virat Kohli (142), Rohit Sharma (140), and Gautam Gambhir (129) on the tally.

IPL 2022 CSK failed to reach playoffs

CSK failed to reach the IPL playoffs for only the second time. They entered the season as the defending champions. However, the Yellow Army endured several defeats, with Jadeja at the helm. Interestingly, this is the first time when neither CSK nor Mumbai Indians will feature in the playoffs of an IPL season. Dhoni's Super Kings would want to bounce back next year.