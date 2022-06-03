Sports

Zimbabwe name squad for ODI series versus Afghanistan: Details here

Written by V Shashank Jun 03, 2022, 05:02 pm 3 min read

A 15-man squad has been announced by Zimbabwe for the forthcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, starting June 4. The three-match ODI series will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League. Post the ODIs, the teams will be involved in three T20Is. Blessing Muzarabani returns to the mix. The right-arm quick was a part of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Here's more.

Duo Madande, Chivanga eye ODI debuts

Wicket-keeper batter Clive Madande could make his ODI debut in the series. The 22-year-old has 347 runs in 18 List A matches. He has picked 20 catches and forced two stumpings. In FC cricket, he has 540 runs at 41.53. Meanwhile, Tanaka Chivanga has claimed 11 scalps in 12 List A duels. The right-arm quick made his T20I debut against Namibia earlier this year.

Information Key figures to miss out on the ODI series

Craig Ervine & Co. will be without the services of their vital cogs for the one-dayers. Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza haven't fully recovered from lower back and right shoulder injuries, respectively. Ace all-rounder Sean Williams is on compassionate leave. Tino Mutombodzi too misses out.

Information Muzarabani makes a return to international cricket post IPL

Muzarabani's addition could be a bit of a relief for Ervine's men. The pacer has a decent amount of experience under his belt. Across 30 ODIs, the right-armer has clipped 39 scalps at 32.41. He has two four-fors and one five-for (5/49).

Schedule Schedule for Zimbabwe-Afghanistan white-ball series

June 4: 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare. June 6: 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare. June 9: 3rd ODI at Harare Sports Club, Harare. June 11: 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club, Harare. June 12: 2nd T20I at Harare Sports Club, Harare. June 14: 3rd T20I at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Information Zimbabwe's recent performance in ODIs

Zimbabwe toured Sri Lanka at the start of the year. They suffered a 2-1 defeat from the Lankans. Surprisingly, they haven't won a bilateral ODI series since June 2019, losing six of them. Zimbabwe have a solitary win in the last five matches (one no-result).

Standings A look at ICC World Cup Super League standings

Out of 13 competing teams, the top seven sides would qualify straight into the World Cup set to take place in India in the months of October-November in 2023. Zimbabwe are seated 12th, having claimed three wins, eight losses, and one no-result (35 points). Meanwhile, Afghanistan occupy the fifth spot with seven wins and two losses in nine outings (70 points).

Information Zimbabwe ODI squad versus Afghanistan

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ainsley Ndlovu, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani.