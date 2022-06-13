Sports

Pakistan beat West Indies in 3rd ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 13, 2022, 01:08 am 2 min read

Pakistan beat WI in the 3rd ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Pakistan cricket team successfully defended a total of 269/9 in 48 overs versus West Indies in the second ODI in Multan on Sunday. Pakistan rode on superb half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan to post 269/9 in 48 overs. Dust storm reduced the match to 48 overs. In response, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals to falter. Pakistan sealed the series 3-0.

PAK vs WI How did the match pan out?

Pakistan openers added 85 runs for the first wicket. Thereafter, the hosts were reduced to 117/5. Khushdil Shah and Shadab added a superb fifty-plus stand and it was the latter who helped the hosts get past 260. In response, Akeal Hosein smashed 60 runs but rest of the WI side couldn't get big scores. Shadab (4/62) was the chief architect.

Imam Imam gets pasty 2,500 career ODI runs

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq smashed a 68-ball 62. He hit seven fours and a six. This was his seventh straight fifty-plus score in ODIs. In this series, he got scores of 65, 72, and 62. Imam has surpassed the 2,500-run mark in ODIs. He has 2,520 runs at 54.78. This was his 14th ODI fifty.

Shadab Shadab shines with an all-round show

With an 86-run knock, Shadab has gotten past 500 ODI runs. He has 548 runs at 26.09. This was his fourth ODI fifty and the best score as welll. Shadab also claimed four scalps and now has 69 wickets at 30.82. This was his 4th four-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Do you know? Akeal shines with a maiden fifty for WI

Akeal scored a 37-ball 60. He smashed two fours and six sixes. The West Indian cricketer slammed his maiden ODI fifty. He claimed figures worth 1/43 and has 35 ODI scalps to date.