Written by Parth Dhall Jun 08, 2022, 02:30 pm 3 min read

Mithali Raj finishes with 7,805 runs in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. One of the most celebrated cricketers, Mithali brings an end to an illustrious career that spanned over two decades. She announced the same through a heartfelt note on social media. The 39-year-old bows out as the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket (10,868). Here are further details.

ODIs Mithali scaled new heights in ODI cricket

Mithali made her ODI debut on June 26, 1999 against Ireland Women. And she crossed the 7,000-run mark in her 192nd innings. The Indian cricketer finishes with 7,805 runs from 232 ODIs at a formidable average of 50.68. It is interesting to note that Mithali has 4,823 more runs than the next-best Indian, Harmanpreet Kaur (2,982) on the list.

Information Youngest woman to score an ODI ton

To date, Mithali remains the youngest woman cricketer (16 years and 205 days) to score an ODI hundred. Interestingly, she did so in her debut ODI against Ireland Women (1999). She is followed by Laura Wolvaardt (17y, 105d) on this list.

Career Longest ODI career!

In October 2019, Mithali became the first woman to have an international career lasting more than 20 years. She achieved the feat during the first ODI against South Africa of the three-match series in Vadodara. Mithali's ODI career spanned 22 years and 274 days, the longest for any player. Her compatriot Jhulan Goswami follows Mithali on the list (20 years and 75 days).

Stats Stats in T20Is and Tests

Besides playing 232 ODIs, Mithali also featured in 89 T20Is and 12 Tests. She is India's leading run-scorer in the shortest format, having tallied 2,364 runs from 89 matches at 37.52. The tally includes 17 half-centuries with the highest score of 97*. Meanwhile, Mithali slammed 699 runs in Tests at an average of 43.68. She owns a ton and a double-century in the format.

Do you know? Youngest double-centurion in Women's Tests

Mithali remains the youngest player to score a double-century in Women's Tests. She slammed 214 against England Women in Taunton in 2002. Mithali achieved the feat at 19 years and 254 days. Notably, Mithali is the only Indian woman to have registered a Test double-century.

Records A look at other notable numbers

In March 2021, Mithali became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. She is the only player to have scored seven fifties in consecutive ODI innings. Her 214 against England (2002) is the highest score by a number four batter in Test cricket. Mithali remains the fastest Indian woman to 2,000 runs in T20Is (70 innings).

Captaincy One of the most successful captains

Mithali is one of the most successful captains in international cricket. She led India in 155 ODIs (most by a captain), winning 89 of them. Mithali also led India in 32 T20 Internationals (won 17). In 2017, she became the first Indian captain (male or female) to lead India to two ODI World Cup finals. India also played the final in 2005 under Mithali.