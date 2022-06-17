Sports

IND vs SA: Hosts compile 169/6 on tricky Rajkot surface

IND vs SA: Hosts compile 169/6 on tricky Rajkot surface

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 17, 2022, 08:43 pm 2 min read

Pandya and DK added over 50 runs together (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A terrific partnership between Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik fueled India's innings in the fourth T20I against South Africa in Rajkot. India compiled 169/6, with the duo adding over 50 runs together. The Proteas had reduced India to 81/4 at one stage. However, Karthik joined Pandya in punishing the SA bowlers. Although the latter departed toward the end, Karthik slammed his maiden T20I fifty.

PP India scored 40/2 in powerplay overs

India had a patchy start after SA put them in to bat. Lungi Ngidi dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad in the second over. In the next over, left-arm seamer Marco Jansen got rid of Shreyas Iyer. Ngidi conceded just three runs in the fourth over. While wickets fell at the other end, Ishan Kishan kept the scoreboard ticking. India scored 40/2 in the first six overs.

Middle overs Pant and Pandya stitch a crucial partnership

Ishan Kishan departed on the first delivery after the Powerplay, with Anrich Nortje getting rid of him. However, skipper Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership thereafter. Pandya broke free in the 12th over, smacking Tabraiz Shamsi for two sixes. Meanwhile, Pant fell to Keshav Maharaj while playing a rash stroke. Pandya then found support from Dinesh Karthik, who counter-attacked.

Information Third 30+ score in the series for Pandya

Pandya has been in sublime touch with the bat. He registered his third 30+ score in the ongoing T20I series. His scores in the last eight T20s read as 46, 31*, 9, 31*, 34, 40*, and 62*.