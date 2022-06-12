Sports

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Temba Bavuma elects to field

South Africa lead the series 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and South Africa square off in the second of the five-match T20Is at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The hosts suffered a humbling seven-wicket defeat in the last fixture. They would be vying to level the series after South Africa snapped their 12-match winning streak. The news from the center is that SA skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): IshanKishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Information A look at the team changes

SA skipper Bavuma informed at the toss that Quinton de Kock is sitting out due to a hand injury. Tristan Stubbs has replaced the experienced wicket-keeper. Meanwhile, Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen will also feature in the second T20I.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The venue has hosted two T20Is and has averaged a first-innings total of 136. Both pacers and spinners have had a fair deal of success. Dew is likely to aid the batters as the game progresses.

Information Head-to-head record: India lead 9-7

Both teams have clashed 16 times in T20Is. India have the upper hand with nine wins, while SA have seven wins to show. The Proteas are yet to lose a T20I series in India, having won 2-1 in 2015 and drawn 1-1 in 2019.

1st T20I South Africa lead the series 1-0

South Africa beat India in the series opener in Delhi earlier this week. Asked to bat, India rode on Ishan Kishan's brilliant 76 to post 211/4. In response, South Africa saw Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller play a solid hand. SA were 81/3 at one stage before these two cruised them to victory. SA registered the highest successful T20I run-chase against India.