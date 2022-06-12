Sports

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Azerbaijan GP: Records broken

2022 Formula 1 leaders Red Bull dominated the show at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. Max Verstappen emerged triumphant and Sergio Perez claimed second place. Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth respectively. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who took the pole position on Saturday, was forced to retire with a power unit failure. Carlos Sainz too retired for Ferrari.

Verstappen 66th podium finish for Verstappen

This was Verstappen's 25th GP win of his career. He also claimed his 66th podium finish. Verstappen has won five races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, and now the Azerbaijan GP. He has enjoyed six podium finishes (also third in Monaco). This is Verstappen's maiden win at Azerbaijan GP and a first podium as well.

Perez Fifth podium finish for Perez this season

2022 Monaco GP winner, Perez, had tasted victory at the Azerbaijan GP in 2021. Perez collected his 20th career podium finish. He now has three podium finishes here in Baku. In 2022, Perez has five podium finishes. Besides winning the Monaco GP, he finished second at the Australian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, and Spanish GP respectively.

Mercedes Russell maintains consistency; Hamilton finishes fourth

Russell has finished in the top five at every race this season. He finished fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, fifth in Miami, third in Spain, and fifth in Monaco. He has three podium finishes this year. Meanwhile, seven-time F1 champion Hamilton's finishes this season reads as 3rd, 10th, 4th, 13th, 6th, 5th, 8th, and 4th.

Ferrari Blow for Leclerc and Ferrari

Despite sealing four consecutive pole positions, Leclerc hasn't managed to win a single race win from any of them. Leclerc will feel absolutely gutted, taking nothing from this race. This was Leclerc's second engine-related retirement from the lead in three races now. Also, his team-mate Sainz had to retire as well following a hydraulic failure.

Drivers Verstappen maintains his lead over Leclerc

Verstappen collected 25 points from the race and has extended his lead. He has raced to 150 points. Perez is positioned next with 129 points after collecting 19 points (fastest lap). He overcame Leclerc, who is third with 116 points. Russell has moved to fourth with 99 points. Sainz has 83 points but Hamilton is catching up with 62. Lando Norris has 50 points.

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull are top with 279 points. Ferrari are second with 199 points. Mercedes are third with 161 points. McLaren are fourth with 65 points. Alpine are fifth with 47 and lead Alfa Romeo (41).