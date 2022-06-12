Sports

Lanka Premier League 2022: All you need to know

Jaffna Kings are the defending champions in LPL (Source: Twitter/@LPLT20)

Sri Lanka's premium T20 tournament, Lanka Premier League (LPL), will commence on July 31. It would be the third edition of the star-studded tournament. A total of 24 matches will be played, with the finale taking place on August 31. The first five matches will be held at the R.Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. SLC is yet to disclose the entire schedule. Here's more.

Information Here's what SLC President said

"We are extremely happy to announce the 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, which has started well its journey toward carving a place in the global T20 league competitions, as a formidable tournament, " said Shammi Silva, President of SLC, in the press release.

Information Foreign players to register soon for LPL 2022

The international players can sign-up for the tournament once the registration for the player draft commences. As for the matches, they will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Stats Who are the top performers in LPL?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Danushka Gunathilaka has clobbered the most runs in the history of the tournament. The Galle Gladiators batter has smashed 702 runs, averaging 41.29. Kusal Mendis (590) and Avishka Fernando (587) follow suit. Ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has clipped the most wickets in the tournament (28). He averages an astonishing 15.60. Samit Patel (23) and Dushmantha Chameera (21) trail him.

Jaffna Kings Defending champions Jaffna Kings eye a hat-trick

Jaffna Kings are the most successful franchise in the five-team tournament. Having won the inaugural edition in 2020, the Thisara Perera-led side defended the title in 2021. In 2020, Jaffna (188/6) trumped Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final. Jaffna (201/3) faced Gladiators in the 2021 final, beating them by 23 runs. Avishka's 41-ball 63 got him the Player of the Match award.

LPL 2021 A look at the winners from LPL 2021

Thisara Perera was adjudged as the Strongest Player of the Season. The all-rounder amassed 190 runs, averaging a stellar 38.00. He also claimed four wickets. Avishka was awarded as the Player of the Season, having smashed 249 runs while striking at 152.76. Janith Liyanage grabbed the Emerging Player of the Season award. He compiled 108 runs in four outings at 36.00.

Schedule The road ahead for Sri Lankan cricketers

LPL will keep the Lankan players packed till August 21. Sri Lanka will then host Pakistan for a two-match Test series, with the three-match ODI series scrapped off from the tour. The dates are yet to be finalized for the same. In September, Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup that will lead to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.