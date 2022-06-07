Sports

Pakistan vs West Indies: Statistical preview of the ODI series

Pakistan take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting tomorrow. This is a rescheduled series, which was supposed to take place in December last year. It could not go ahead due to the multiple COVID-19 cases in the Windies squad. There are several key records on offer in this series and we decode the same.

Team stats Crucial team numbers ahead of the series

WI come into this series with a 3-0 win over the Netherlands. Prior to that, the Windies had lost against India 0-3 in a three-match ODI series in February. Meanwhile, Pakistan last sealed an ODI series win over Australia at home 2-1 in March-April. In the head-to-head record between Pakistan and West Indies, the visitors have a 71-60 lead with three games being tied.

Hope Hope can get to 4,000 ODI runs

In 92 ODI matches, West Indies' Shai Hope has amassed 3,899 runs at 51.30. He has piled up 11 tons and 12 fifties. Hope can become the 11th WI batter to register 4,000-plus runs in ODI cricket. If Hope gets 101 runs in the first ODI, he can become the joint-third fastest to 4,000 runs, equaling Vivian Richards (88 innings).

Trio Babar, Fakhar, and Imam can get to these landmarks

Babar Azam has amassed 4,261 runs in ODIs and is 239 shy of the 4,500-run mark. He can become the 15th Pakistan batter to achieve this mark. Fakhar Zaman has 2,427 runs in ODIs at 46.67. He is 73 runs away from the 2,500-run mark. Imam-ul-Haq has scored 2,321 runs at 53.97. He is 179 shy of 2,500 ODI runs.

Feats Rizwan, Imam, and Babar can attain these feats

Mohammad Rizwan has hammered 897 runs in ODIs at at 28.03. He is 103 shy of the 1,000-run mark. Imam has nine ODI centuries and can become the 7th Pakistani batter with 10-plus tons. In seven games versus WI, Babar has scored 536 runs at 89.33 (4 centuries). He can equal Brian Lara's record of five centuries in Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs.

Information Shaheen and Joseph can script these numbers

Shaheen Afridi has claimed 59 wickets and can surpass the tally of Sarfraz Nawaz (63). Alzarri Joseph has claimed 73 ODI scalps for WI at 27.90. The right-arm pacer can become the 28th WI bowler to take 75-plus ODI wickets.