SC asks Centre to take ex-CJI Chandrachud's bungalow possession

The Supreme Court administration has written to the Centre, asking it to vacate the official residence of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The letter was sent as Justice Chandrachud has overstayed in the Chief Justice's official residence. Currently, there are 33 judges in the Supreme Court, one short of its sanctioned strength of 34.

Retirement details Rules regarding allotment of government bungalows Justice Chandrachud retired on November 10, 2024. According to government rules, a serving Chief Justice is entitled to a Type VIII bungalow during their tenure. After retirement, they can stay in a Type VII government bungalow rent-free for up to six months. However, he has continued to occupy the Type VIII bungalow allotted to him as Chief Justice beyond the allowed period after his retirement.

Personal reasons Justice Chandrachud's explanation for delay in vacating bungalow Justice Chandrachud has attributed the delay in vacating the bungalow to personal reasons. He said he was allotted alternative accommodation on rent for a limited period, which is under renovation. "I have already been allotted an accommodation by the government on rent and that house is currently under renovation because it was shut for at least two years," he said.

Family needs Justice Chandrachud sought permission from CJ to retain accommodation Further, he said his family's needs complicated the search for a suitable house. "I have two daughters with special needs, which is why it has taken me some time to look for a house appropriate for their needs," he said. The Supreme Court administration's letter also noted that Justice Chandrachud had sought permission from his successor Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to retain the Krishna Menon Marg accommodation till April 30, 2025.