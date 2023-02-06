India

Supreme Court gets five new judges, CJI Chandrachud administers oath

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 06, 2023, 12:25 pm 2 min read

CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to the five judges newly elevated to the Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to the five judges newly elevated to the Supreme Court. The top court's working strength has now reached 32, while the maximum number is 34. The new SC judges are Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Justice Manoj Misra.

Why does this story matter?

The five judges' appointment warrants were issued on Saturday after the SC expressed displeasure over the delay in appointments recommended by the collegium nearly two months ago.

The Centre and the judiciary have crossed swords over the appointment procedure. The government has called for the collegium system to be abolished, terming it "opaque," while the judiciary accuses it of attempting to control appointments.

SC Collegium recommended two more names on January 31

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the court's auditorium in its new building complex. On January 31, the six-member SC Collegium recommended the elevation of Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar as SC judges. Now, two more vacancies remain to be filled in the SC. The recommendations are cleared by the President.

Where were the newly-appointed judges serving

Justice Pankaj Mithal was serving as the Chief Justice in Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol as Chief Justice, Patna HC, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar as Chief Justice, Manipur HC, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah as Judge, Patna HC, and Justice Manoj Misra as Judge, Allahabad HC.

Government pushing for collegium to be replaced by NJAC

In November, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju called for the end of the collegium system, calling it "alien" to Indian Constitution and claiming that India was the only country where judges appoint judges. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also questioned the SC for quashing the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and a related constitutional amendment Act in 2015, calling it a compromise of parliamentary sovereignty.

Government bound to accept names reaffirmed by collegium

The government has been accused of sitting on the collegium's recommendation. In November, it returned 19 of the 21 names recommended by the SC Collegium. The government stalled at least ten names despite the collegium reaffirming them in July 2022. As per the Memorandum of Procedure, if a decision is reaffirmed by the collegium, the government is bound to accept it.