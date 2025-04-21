'Facing charge of encroaching...': SC on Bengal riots plea
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has addressed allegations of judicial overreach by some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
This arrives as the court is deliberating on a petition seeking President's rule in violence-torn West Bengal.
The allegations were made during a hearing when the court was urged to issue a writ mandamus for President's rule in Bengal.
Judicial independence
SC's response amid allegations of executive encroachment
Hearing the plea, Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih of the Supreme Court said, "You want us to issue a writ of mandamus to the President to impose this? As it is, we are facing allegations of encroaching into the executive (domain)."
The court's response speaks to its commitment to upholding judicial independence amid accusations from political leaders.
Legal disputes
Supreme Court's recent decisions spark political controversy
The Supreme Court has passed two important judgments recently: one, it set a timeline for the President to decide on bills sent by governors, and two, it stayed certain provisions of the amended Waqf Act.
Both have been criticized by BJP leaders, who say the court is overstepping its jurisdiction and encroaching upon the executive's authority.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called it a "super parliament."
Legal intervention
Supreme Court's Article 142 powers invoked in Tamil Nadu
Earlier this month, the SC invoked extraordinary powers under Article 142 to clear 10 TN bills pending with the governor for several months.
It also directed the President to decide on bills referred by governors within three months.
Referring to the violence in WB, the SC indirectly referred to controversial remarks by VP Dhankhar and some BJP leaders on its TN judgment.
"As it is, we are alleged to have encroached upon parliamentary and executive functions."