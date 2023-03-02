India

PM, opposition leader, CJI panel to select CEC, ECs: SC

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 02, 2023, 11:43 am 1 min read

The Supreme Court has appointed a panel for the selection of Election Commissioners which includes PM Narendra Modi, leader of Opposition, and CJI

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled a panel comprising the prime minister, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Chief Justice of India (CJI) will make the top appointments in the Election Commission of India (ECI). The panel will select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners until the Parliament brings a law. The SC called for greater transparency in the process.

Why does this story matter?

The Constitution Bench of the SC earlier sought clarity on the appointments of the CEC, saying the post should be held by someone who "doesn't allow themselves to be bulldozed."

The bench also demanded the inclusion of the CJI in the appointment committee calling the post of the CJI the least intrusive, which will ensure neutrality as well as the independence of the ECI.