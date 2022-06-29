Politics

Election to elect next Vice President on August 6: ECI

The counting will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 17, the Commission said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Wednesday that the election to select India's next vice president would take place on August 6. The ECI stated that the votes will be counted on the same day. The poll panel also announced that nominations for the election must be submitted by July 17.

VP election Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's term ends on August 10

The term of office of the Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10. "As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term," the Commission said.