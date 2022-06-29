Politics

SC to hear Sena's plea challenging floor test at 5pm

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 29, 2022, 11:35 am 1 min read

Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court challenging Governor's order for floor test.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to prove majority at 11 am, Thursday. The Sena camp said that the governor's order was illegal as 16 rebel MLAs were yet to respond to the disqualification notice. The SC will hear the matter at 5 pm, today.

Political impasse Governor asks MVA to prove majority in floor test

Terming the current political impasse in the state "very disturbing," Governor Koshyari asked the Maharashtra government to prove its majority on the floor of the House on Thursday. Notably, this came after former CM and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis visited the Governor on Tuesday night after returning from Delhi and submitted a letter to him demanding an immediate floor test.