Mumbai: Public gardens, beaches to remain open till 10 pm

All public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties, and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday. Earlier, on June 4 this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed these places to open for the public from 5 am to 9 am.

Guidelines

BMC issued fresh guidelines under 'Break the Chain' program

The BMC on Sunday issued fresh guidelines under the "Break the Chain" program, using powers conferred by the Maharashtra government to decide the timings. "Public grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm," Chahal said on Monday. All other guidelines issued by the state government on August 11 will be effective till the next order, the BMC said.

Other relaxations

Fully vaccinated citizens can travel in local trains: CM

Under the modified program's guidelines issued on August 11, the state government had given powers to local authorities to decide about opening the public playgrounds and beaches. Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Mumbai's fully vaccinated citizens can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility.

Cases

Malls, restaurants to remain open till 10 pm

The state government has also allowed malls and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with 50 percent capacity from August 15 onwards. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 267 new cases of coronavirus, which took the city's infection count to 7,39,336, civic authorities said. For the last one week, the number of new cases in the metropolis has remained under 300.