Maharashtra: Rebels to reach Goa today before Thursday's floor test

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 29, 2022, 10:34 am 2 min read

"We will reach Mumbai with all MLAs for the floor test," said Eknath Shinde.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will leave for Maharashtra on Thursday, Eknath Shinde said. "We will reach Mumbai tomorrow with all MLAs for the floor test," said Shinde after the rebel MLAs visited Kamakhya temple on Wednesday. Notably, hours after Shinde's comment, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered convening of the Assembly session on Thursday, where the Uddhav Thackeray government will have to prove majority.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maharashtra has been witnessing major political crisis after Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray's trusted lieutenant Eknath Shinde staged a rebellion last week.

He was not happy with the Sena joining hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Shinde is also joined by over 38 Sena MLAs who have been camping in Assam's Guwahati.

Details Governor Koshyari orders floor test

Meanwhile, Governor Koshyari has called a special session of the Assembly on Thursday. "A Special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha shall be summoned on 30.06.2022 at 11:00 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister and the proceedings of the floor test shall be concluded in any case 5 pm on 30.06.2022," the letter said.

Development Governor's letter comes after Fadnavis' request

The letter comes after ex-Maharashtra CM and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met Governor Koshyari and requested him to ask the Thackeray government to prove its majority in the Assembly. Fadnavis claimed that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray will move SC challenging floor test

Reportedly, Uddhav Thackeray will now approach Supreme Court challenging the floor test. Notably, SC on Tuesday deferred the disqualification of 16 rebel Sena MLAs till July 11. "How can these MLAs participate in the floor test till their disqualification status not decided and the other matters for which notice sent is subjudice?," Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi asked.

Rebel MLAs Rebel MLAs likely to be shifted to Goa

Reportedly, Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs will now be shifted to Goa for a day and then flown to Mumbai on Thursday before the floor test at 11 am. The rebel MLAs will stay at the Taj Convention Hotel in Goa, and 71 rooms have been booked for them. The MLAs are expected to reach the hotel by 4:30 pm.