Fully-vaccinated Mumbaikars can travel in local trains from August 15

At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains

Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday. Speaking in a live webcast, he said that his government was considering to grant relaxations to shops, malls, restaurants, and places of religious worship.

Train services

Local train services were suspended for general public in April

He also said that a decision would be taken following a meeting of the coronavirus task force on Monday. The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for the general public in April this year when the COVID-19 second wave was at its peak in the state. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

Railway pass

People can apply on a specially-created app for railway pass

"Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel in local trains from August 15. Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can apply on a specially-created app to get a special railway pass and they can collect it from the local ward offices," he said. "Those who do not have smartphones can obtain the pass offline," he added.

Vaccine

Nineteen lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated: CM

"As of now, 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated," Thackeray added. Thackeray said that stopping the third wave of coronavirus was in the hands of people by following COVID-19 appropriate behavior. "The virus is still lurking around us and we should not be complacent. I understand that your patience is wearing off. But please don't lose patience," he said.

Precautions

Work from home should continue wherever possible: CM

"We need to ascertain how many fully vaccinated citizens are there and how much relaxation can be given to them," he said, adding that it will take another week to take a decision on that. He said that work from home should continue wherever possible and those who cannot follow it should have staggered work hours so that there is no crowding in offices.

Information

Places reporting COVID-19 spike will remain under restrictions: CM

Thackeray said places where COVID-19 numbers continue to show a spike will have to remain under restrictions. He said that the situation in Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Beed districts was a cause of concern.