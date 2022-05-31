India

Maharashtra: Woman throws her 6 children into well, attempts suicide

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 31, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

Raigad: Woman kills her six kids by throwing them into a well after a heated argument with her husband.

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Raigad district, a 30-year-old woman allegedly threw all her six children into a well before attempting to jump to death. The woman, identified as Runa Chikhuri Sahni, reportedly acted in a fit of rage following an argument with her husband over his drinking issue. She has been arrested on charges of murder, the police said.

Arrested All her children drowned before being pulled out

On Monday afternoon, when Sahni tried to jump into the well, too, she was spotted by some villagers who saved her. However, all of her six children, aged between 18 months and 10 years, had drowned before being pulled out. She has been arrested on charges of murder, according to Raigad Superintendent of Police, Ashok Dudhe.

Bodies retrieved Woman went to police station to lodge missing report

After throwing her children—five girls and a boy—into the well, Sahni went to lodge a missing complaint with the police, reported The Indian Express. During the course of the investigation, however, it was revealed she had thrown them into the well. The bodies of the children were retrieved from the well on Monday night. Meanwhile, the villagers claimed Sahni didn't have any psychological issues.

Job prospects Family belongs to Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place at Kharavali village in Mahad, which is about 100km from Mumbai, reported PTI. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh but had shifted to Maharashtra in search of better job prospects. The police said that her domestic issues with her "alcoholic husband" could have led her to take the drastic step.