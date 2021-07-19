Woman dies days after sister-in-law sets her ablaze; accused held

The victim, Monica Pawar, was a resident of Pandharkawda tehsil in Yavatmal

A 25-year-old woman died on Sunday, ten days after her sister-in-law allegedly set her afire in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, police said. The victim had recently given birth to a baby girl, which made the accused, her husband's divorced sister, upset as she thought that the family members would stop loving her own daughter now, the police informed.

Victim lived in a joint family along with her sister-in-law

Police has arrested the 35-year-old accused, Kanta Sanjay Rathod, an official said. The victim, Monica Pawar, was a resident of Pandharkawda tehsil in Yavatmal, who used to live in a joint family along with her sister-in-law Kanta, a divorcee, he said.

There were frequent arguments between victim and accused: Complainant

According to the victim's aunt, who is the complainant, her niece had married Ganesh Pawar six years back and they have a five-year-old son and a 12-day-old daughter. There were frequent arguments between the victim and the accused. On July 8, days after giving birth to her daughter, the victim caught fire and was admitted to Sevagram hospital in Wardha, police said.

Accused set her on fire on July 8

"However, the complainant informed that her niece had told her in the hospital that her family members were very happy after the birth of her daughter, but her sister-in-law was upset as she thought her own daughter would not get love from the family after that," an official said. On July 8, the accused threw oil on the victim and set her on fire.

Didn't lodge complaint earlier as victim was undergoing treatment: Complainant

The complainant also told the police that she did not lodge a complaint as the victim was undergoing treatment in the hospital. However, she did so after her death on Sunday morning, he added. Police has arrested the accused and an investigation is underway.