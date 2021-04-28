Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe's arrested for her brother's murder

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 11:10 pm

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been held by Hubballi Rural police for her alleged involvement in her brother's murder.

This comes after the decapitated head of 32-year-old Rakesh Katwe was found in the Devaragudihal forest area.

The victim's body was mutilated and disposed of across Gadag Road and other areas in Hubballi recently.

Cops suspect Rakesh was killed because he had opposed Shanaya's relationship.

Information

The victim's mutilated body parts were disposed of across Hubballi

After the chopped body parts of the man were recovered from various locations, Dharwad district police deployed teams to investigate, reported TNIE.

Through the course of the investigation, the police nabbed four suspects, namely Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19).

Later the love angle came to the fore, leading to the actress' arrest on Thursday (April 22).

Timeline

The murder had taken place on April 9

The reports suggest that Shanaya was in a relationship with one of the accused, Katigar, and her brother did not accept it.

This opposition is believed to have led Katigar and the others hatch a plan to kill him.

The murder took place on April 9 at the siblings' home in Hubballi, when the model/actress had visited the city for a movie promotion.

Modus operandi

The victim was strangled to death at his own house

It is suspected that the victim was killed by strangulation and the culprits had cut his body into pieces the next day, to be disposed of separately in various places.

Apart from these five, the police have also nabbed three other suspects and the investigation is currently underway.

As per the latest information, the actress has been sent to judicial custody.

Work

Katwe was last seen in 'Ondu Ghanteya Kathe'

Starting off as a model, Katwe debuted in the Kannada film industry via a 2018 romantic drama titled Idam Premam Jeevanam, directed by Raghavanka Prabhu.

She was most recently seen in the dramedy Ondu Ghanteya Kathe, which released just last month.

Written and directed by Raghava Dwarki, the film also stars Ajay Raj, Prashanth Siddi, Nagendra Sha, Swathi Sharma, and Chidanand.