Schools, colleges reopen in several states as COVID-19 cases decline

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Feb 01, 2022, 02:33 pm 3 min read

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Telangana have decided to resume offline classes from February 1 onwards.

As COVID-19 cases decline across the country, many state governments have decided to reopen schools and colleges. States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Telangana have decided to resume offline classes from February 1 onwards. However, once reopened, schools are required to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Parents are also required to sign a consent letter allowing students to go to schools and colleges.

The decision to reopen schools comes as India has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases lately.

Both daily positivity rate and active caseload have also recorded a fall on Tuesday.

Notably, India registered less than two lakh fresh daily cases on Tuesday after a long gap.

The country saw 1,67,059 new COVID-19 cases, with a daily positivity rate of 11.69%.

Maharashtra Schools reopening in Maharashtra

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district have reopened from Tuesday. School timings for Class 1 to Class 8 in Pune are half of the regular timings. For Class 9 to Class 10, schools would be running as per regular timings. Similarly, colleges in the district would also run classes as per schedule. This came as Pune reported 3,661 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MP Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen with 50% capacity

In Madhya Pradesh, schools have reopened from Tuesday for Class 1 to Class 12 with 50% capacity. The decision to reopen schools in the state has been reportedly taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state and consultation with experts. Notably, Madhya Pradesh recorded 8,062 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. The state's positivity rate currently stands at 10.8%.

Jharkhand What do we know about schools reopening in Jharkhand?

Barring seven districts, schools in Jharkhand have reopened from Tuesday onwards for Class 1 to Class 12. In seven districts, schools are only reopened for Class 9 to Class 12 as these districts have higher COVID-19 cases. The districts include Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega, and Bokaro. The Jharkhand government has also allowed the reopening of higher education institutes--colleges, universities, and ITIs.

Telangana Telangana to reopen schools under COVID-19 guidelines

Sabitha Indra Reddy, education minister of Telangana had said that all educational institutions in the state would be reopened from Tuesday. However, she maintained that COVID-19 guidelines must be strictly ensured along with strict precautions. While some schools have decided to continue with offline classes from 8 am to 1 pm, a few schools have decided to continue with online classes till 10 February.

Rajasthan Rajasthan to reopen schools in phased manner

Rajasthan is reopening schools for different classes in a phased manner. While schools for Class 10 to Class 12 have reopened from Tuesday, schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen from February 10. However, students will have the option for online classes if they want to. Earlier this year, schools in Rajasthan were shut down in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Haryana Haryana reopens schools for classes 10 to 12

The Haryana government has also reopened schools for classes 10, 11, and 12 from February 1. For other classes, the decision to resume physical classes will be taken at a later date. However, online classes will continue as before alongside the physical classes. The schools are also instructed to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly after reopening.