MP: Four cops suspended after video shows them consuming liquor

A video related to the incident surfaced this week

Four police constables, including two women, were suspended after a video surfaced in which they were purportedly seen consuming liquor near a patrolling vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday, and the suspension order issued later said this showed the indiscipline of the security personnel and was an act of maligning the police force's image.

Details

They allegedly misused the government vehicle: ASP

"A video related to these four police personnel surfaced this week. On the basis of the video, they were suspended and further investigation into the matter is underway," Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chourasia told reporters. He said that as per the video, the four personnel, all posted at the Jaitapur post under Mangaon Police Station, allegedly misused the government vehicle.

Video

Act of maligning the image of the police force: Order

The suspension order, issued by Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan on Monday, stated that the four constables, including some in police uniform and others in civil clothes, shot a video while drinking liquor near a government vehicle. "This shows the indiscipline of the police personnel and is an act of maligning the image of the police force," the order said.

Information

Names of the cops who have been suspended

"Hence, the four police personnel, identified as Udayraj Meena, Shubham Chouhan, Swati Bela, and Akansha Verma, are suspended with immediate effect," the order said. Notably, several cops have been suspended over recent years due to the consumption of alcohol while on duty.

Background

Other incidents of cops being suspended for on-duty alcohol consumption

In March this year, three cops including an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) were suspended in Nagpur after they were caught on camera having a liquor party in the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lakadganj division, along with some civilians, The Times of India had reported. Similarly, in 2019 two cops, were suspended in Chandigarh, after their video of publicly consuming alcohol went viral.