'Will not tolerate intimidation': Uddhav Thackeray on Sena Bhavan row

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 03:18 pm

Uddhav Thackeray's comments were in response to BJP leader Prasad Lad's statement on demolishing Shiv Sena Bhavan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying a befitting reply will be given to those who use the language of intimidation. Thackeray, however, didn't publicly name the BJP. His comments were in response to BJP leader Prasad Lad's statement on demolishing the Shiv Sena Bhavan. Lad had later retracted the remark, saying it was presented out of context.

Don't speak the language of slapping us, says Thackeray

Thackeray made the comments while inaugurating a redevelopment project at BDD Chawl. "Thappad se darr nahi lagta" (Not scared of being slapped), he said, referring to a famous dialogue from a Bollywood movie. The CM added, "Nobody should speak the language of slapping us because we will give back such a tight slap that the other person will not get back on his feet."

'CM should not make such comments at an official event'

Responding to the CM's statement, Lad said that Thackeray should not have made such comments at an official event. Stating that he has already expressed regret over his controversial statement, Lad added, "The Sena Bhavan was built by (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray whom we idolize, so I will never disrespect it. However, expressing regret does not mean that we are scared."

We don't use the language of tod phod, says Fadnavis

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, said his party does not use the "language of tod phod." "It is not the culture of BJP. But if someone attacks us, we will not leave them," he added.

If time comes, we will demolish Sena Bhavan: Lad

Lad had made the controversial statement on Saturday while addressing BJP workers in Mahim. "They think that when we come to Mahim, we will demolish Shiv Sena Bhavan...Don't be afraid, if the time comes, we will do it too." He later withdrew the statement and clarified that it was in the context of the attack on BJP workers outside the Sena Bhavan last month.

Shiv Sena slammed the BJP over Lad's remarks

Separately, the Shiv Sena has launched a sharp attack against the BJP over Lad's remarks, saying the party is nearing its end in Maharashtra. "Whosoever has looked scornfully toward Shiv Sena Bhavan, their leaders and their party were washed away in the gutters of Worli," Sena wrote in its mouthpiece Saamana. It added that the BJP is no longer a party of loyal workers.