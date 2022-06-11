India

#NewsBytesExplainer: How the President of India is elected?

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 11, 2022

The Opposition parties will likely field a joint candidates for both the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

Elected Members of Lagislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) will vote on July 18 to elect India's 15th President. If necessary, the counting will take place on July 21, announced the Election Commission of India (ECI). The tenure of the current President Ram Nath Kovind expires on July 24. Here we explain the process of electing the first citizen of India.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under President's Rule as well as three other states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu—controlled by the opposition, the presidential election would be a tough contest for the NDA candidate.

The result of the Rajya Sabha elections will also be critical.

Set of electors President is elected by an electoral college

In India, the President is chosen by an electoral college comprised of elected members of both Houses of Parliament, and representatives of state legislatures, and the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry. As per the estimate, the electoral college consists of 776 members of Parliament (543 Lok Sabha MPs and 233 Rajya Sabha MPs) and 4,809 members of state legislative assemblies.

Value What determines the value in electoral college?

The electoral college has a total of 10,86,431 votes and the vote of each elector, including MP or MLA, has a fixed value. The value is set at 708 for each MP. This figure is derived for each MLA by a formula based on the population of the state they represent (as of the 1971 Census). As a result, the value varies per state.

Populous states Value of MLA, MPs in a state

In the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh (UP), for example, each MLA has the highest value of 208 among all states. Therefore, the value of 403 UP MLAs is worth a total of 83,824. The state's 80 MPs received 56,640 votes, increasing the total value of votes cast by MPs and MLAs in the state to 1.4 lakh, giving them about 12.7 percent weightage.

Smaller states How do smaller states matter?

In smaller states like Punjab, the vote value for an MLA is 118. In Uttarakhand, it is 64, whereas, in Goa, it is 20. Thus, the overall value of Punjab is 13,572, Uttarakhand 4,480, and Goa 800. After the nominations are filed, MLAs in their states and Union territories and MPs in Parliament are handed ballot sheets on which to vote.

Information Value of J&K MPs less due to absence of Assembly

Due to the lack of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, the value of a Member of Parliament's vote is expected to fall to 700 from 708 in the presidential elections slated for July.

Details What factors decide the winner?

The individual who receives the most votes above a particular threshold is declared the victor of the presidential election. So, after computing the total number of votes cast for each candidate, the returning officer adds the total number of legitimate votes cast. The quota is calculated by dividing the total number of valid votes by two and adding one to the quotient.

Winning threshold What does the winning quota mean?

For example, the legitimate votes cast by all candidates is 1,00,001. The needed quota will be determined by dividing 1,00,001 by 2 and adding 1 to the quotient, resulting in 50,000.50 + 1 (.50 called the remainder is ignored). The quota will so be 50,000 + 1 = 50,001. If no candidate receives the required quota, the contender receiving the least votes is eliminated.