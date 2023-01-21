India

Centre blocks videos, tweets sharing BBC documentary on PM Modi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 21, 2023, 04:48 pm 1 min read

Central government has blocked videos, tweets sharing BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued directions to remove YouTube videos linked to the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question," ANI reported quoting sources. It has also directed Twitter to remove over 50 tweets containing links to relevant YouTube videos of the film. The directives were given by the Secretary of Information and Broadcasting utilizing emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

Why does this story matter?

The documentary reportedly delves into PM Narendra Modi's approach toward the Muslim community, the country's largest religious minority.

The BBC is a quasi-owned entity of the UK government, which colonized India, among scores of other countries.

The documentary is based on an unpublished report by a team of the UK government that investigated and held PM Modi directly responsible for the 2002 Gujarat riots.