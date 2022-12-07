Politics

2022 MCD elections: Kejriwal seeks Centre's support, PM Modi's blessings

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 07, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the winning candidates to work together for Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to all political parties to help in making Delhi a clean and corruption-free city. In a victory address following AAP's maiden victory in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Kejriwal requested Centre's backing and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings. He thanked everyone who voted, regardless of their political affiliations.

Why does this story matter?

The MCD elections were conducted on Sunday. Political analysts had predicted a bipolar contest between AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both the AAP and BJP were involved in a slugfest in a bid to woo voters.

Exit polls too had predicted a clean sweep by the AAP.

With the win, AAP ended BJP's 15-year rule in the Delhi civic body.

End politics and work for Delhi: Kejriwal to winning candidates

"I appeal to the Centre and ask for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings to make Delhi better," Kejriwal asserted. While addressing the victorious candidates, he said they are not just party members, but belong to the ward and people of Delhi. "Let's end politics here. We have to work together. Delhi has shown that issues like health and education are critical too," he said.

Delhi CM's gratitude to all

"We have to end corruption, we have to clean Delhi... I am thankful to those who voted for us. For those who did not vote for us, we will get their concerns addressed first," The Delhi CM promised.

Watch Kejriwal's victory speech here

Major boost to AAP

The AAP won 134 of the national capital's 250 wards, while the BJP finished second with 104 votes. This effectively ends the BJP's almost 15-year hegemony and marks the first victory for Kejriwal's party. The victory is a significant boost for the party, which has won four elections in the city in the last eight years.

Top party leaders' 'show of strength' at party office

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Raghav Chadha were among those who addressed the public for the display of strength. Earlier, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the people of Delhi have cleaned the 'garbage' that the BJP spread in the last 15 years of its rule. Thanking the people of Delhi, he said the BJP repeatedly betrayed them.