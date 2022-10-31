Politics

'Act of God or fraud:' BJP cornered over Morbi tragedy

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 31, 2022, 07:26 pm 3 min read

Taking a jibe at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in 2016, PM Modi said, 'They are calling it an act of God. No. It is an act of fraud'

Following the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, which claimed at least 141 lives and left over 170 people injured, opposition leaders have been attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its "negligence." Some even questioned the government if it was an "act of God or fraud"—referring to PM Narendra Modi's taunt at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the 2016 Kolkata flyover collapse.

Context Why does this story matter?

The bridge collapse on Sunday has put Gujarat's ruling BJP in a tight spot—just months ahead of the Assembly elections—as opposition parties have united against its government, alleging "criminal negligence."

Opposition leaders accused the BJP of fraud in the allotment of contracts. It is unclear how the Morbi bridge's maintenance/management contract was given to Oreva Group—which specializes in CFL bulbs, wall clocks, and e-bikes.

Question 'Act of God or fraud?' Modi asked TMC in 2016

In March 2016—just weeks ahead of the WB Assembly elections—a 150m stretch of Kolkata's under-construction Vivekananda Road flyover collapsed, attracting criticism against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Twenty-seven people died while 50 were injured in the mishap. At the time, slamming TMC supremo Banerjee over it, PM Modi said, "They are calling it an act of God. No. It is an act of fraud."

Twitter Post Here's how PM Modi attacked TMC in 2016

ACT OF FRAUD pic.twitter.com/hZ0iLD47Le — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) October 30, 2022

Fraud Construction quality being compromised for money: Opposition leaders

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who is in Gujarat for election campaigning, tweeted, "BJP favored contractor's 'Act of Fraud.'" He also shared a Twitter thread by Congress member Gurdeep Singh Sappal. Sappal's thread comprised nearly 25 articles from different publications, highlighting bridge collapses, road cave-ins, and dam breaches in different states since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Twitter Post Take a look at Sappal's thread highlighting various mishaps

Not just extremely sad on bridge collapse in #Morbi but also very angry. Because it was a tragedy in waiting



For some time now, bridge collapse, roads caving in, dams breaching is happening quite often



It’s corruption, nothing else.



Just see some news from past few months:

1/n pic.twitter.com/yT4QCZvvZn — Gurdeep Singh Sappal (@gurdeepsappal) October 30, 2022

Jibe at PM PM's show must go on: Indian Youth Congress president

Cornering Modi for going ahead with his "Ekta Diwas" event on Monday at Gujarat's Kevadia after the bridge collapse, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV tweeted, "The government event continued instead of the condolence meeting." He tweeted, "Bodies are still missing in the river, 141+ families have been destroyed..! But there is only one principle of Saheb [Modi], The Show Must Go On (sic)!!"

Claim People bought tickets for entering bridge: Srinivas

Srinivas further claimed the Gujarat government was responsible for the deaths as people entered the bridge by purchasing tickets. He tweeted, "There were more than 500 people on the bridge with a capacity of 100 people, not forcibly but by buying tickets." "Where was the DM? Where was the police? Where was the CMO? How did the bridge open without a fitness certificate?"

Twitter Post Here's what Congress spokesperson Gaurav Pandhi said

How why did the cable bridge collapse in Morbi just a week after renovation? Monetary compensation is not going to bring back those who died due to someone else's negligence and rampant corruption in the Govt.



"let us scam crores, if you die, we will give you pennies" - BJP — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 31, 2022

Insensitive Reminds me of Modi's 2016 speech: Shiv Sena MP

The attack on BJP didn't stop there. Quoting a tweet by The Hindu mentioning the bridge was reopened "without fitness certificate," Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Reminds me of the Act of God and Act of Fraud speech...by the prime minister when a bridge in [WB] collapsed." "Not sharing the video because of his sheer insensitivity, just as insensitive & careless as this."

Condolences Extend all possible help: Congress chief

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected in Morbi. Gandhi said, "I don't want to politicize this incident. People have lost lives there. It's disrespectful." Congress also demanded a judicial probe into the "cause of the incident, which prima facie seems to be a case of criminal negligence and gross misgovernance."