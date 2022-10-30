India

Gujarat: Suspension bridge collapses in Morbi; at least 60 dead

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Oct 30, 2022, 10:14 pm 2 min read

Gujarat: 400 people were on the suspension cable bridge in Morbi when it collapsed

In an unfortunate incident, 60 people have died and many are feared injured in Gujarat's Morbi district after a suspense cable bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed on Sunday evening. The number of casualties have been confirmed by Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja. Authorities have launched rescue operations, and ambulances have been rushed to the spot to transport those injured to nearby hospitals.

About 400 people were on bridge when it collapsed

Soon after the bridge collapsed, the authorities, with assistance from locals, reportedly began rescuing those who fell into the Machchhu River. About 400 people were on the 140-year-old cable bridge at the time of the incident and at least 100 of them fell into the river, News18 reported. Notably, the bridge was reopened five days back after being closed for six months for renovation.

Twitter Post Here are disturbing visuals

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Modi speaks to Patel PM Modi takes cognizance of mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who is currently on a three-day tour to the western state ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections—has taken cognizance of the mishap. He also spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and concerned officials regarding the incident. The Prime Minister's office tweeted, "He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected."

Twitter Post Take a look at what the PM's Office posted

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

Statement Deeply saddened by the tragedy: CM Patel

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system (sic)," said Bhupendra Patel. "The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Gujarat chief minister added.

AAP chief's tweet 'Very sad news,' says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief over the mishap and prayed for those who were injured. "Very sad news is coming from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health," he tweeted in Hindi.