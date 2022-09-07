Politics

Over 80% government schools worse than junkyards: Kejriwal to Modi

Over 80% government schools worse than junkyards: Kejriwal to Modi

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 07, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Referring to PM-SHRI Yojana, Kejriwal claimed, "At this pace, it will take 100 years to modernize and upgrade all of government schools."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, popular for modernizing government schools in the capital, on Wednesday said that over 80% of government schools in the country are "worse than junkyards." In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that all 10 lakh government schools should be upgraded, instead of the former's plan to upgrade 14,500 of them.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 'education model' developed by Kejriwal has helped the AAP gain popularity on national and international levels.

A recent article in the New York Times that praised AAP's modernization of government schools in the national capital, became a point of contention between them and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recently, Tamil Nadu also launched a school plan based on the Delhi model.

Drop in the ocean What did Kejriwal's letter say?

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana that focuses on upgrading 14,500 schools, Kejriwal said that all 10 lakh government schools should be upgraded. PM Modi had announced that 14,500 schools will be developed under the PM-SHRI Yojana with modern labs, smart classrooms, sports facilities, and libraries. But, Kejriwal says, this is just a drop in the ocean.

Quote 'Will take 100 years to upgrade all government schools…'

He said that of the 27 crore kids who go to school daily, 18 crore are enrolled in government schools. "The condition of 80% of government schools is worse than a junkyard. How will the country develop if we give such education to our children," Kejriwal said. Further, he claimed, "At this pace will take 100 years to modernize and upgrade all of them."

Twitter Post Take a look at the letter

प्रधानमंत्री जी को मेरा पत्र। उन्होंने 14,500 स्कूलों को अपग्रेड करने का एलान किया, बहुत अच्छा। लेकिन देश में 10 लाख सरकारी स्कूल हैं। इस तरह तो सारे स्कूल ठीक करने में सौ साल से ज़्यादा लग जाएँगे। आपसे अनुरोध है कि सभी दस लाख स्कूलों को एक साथ ठीक करने का प्लान बनाया जाए। pic.twitter.com/Cegk9XvIDZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 7, 2022

Statement 'PM Modi must include state governments'

Speaking at his 'Make India No. 1' program in Haryana on Wednesday afternoon, Kejriwal mentioned his letter to PM Modi. "India cannot wait anymore. I request him [Modi] to include all state governments and work on mission mode to upgrade all government schools in the next five years...We are ready to help in every way possible," he said.

Twitter Post Watch: Kejriwal at 'Make India No. 1' event in Haryana

मैंने प्रधानमंत्री जी को पत्र लिखा है कि सिर्फ़ साढ़े चौदह हज़ार नहीं बल्कि देश के सभी 10 लाख सरकारी स्कूलों को ठीक करना पड़ेगा। हम 5 साल में ये कर सकते हैं। सभी राज्य सरकारों को साथ लेकर चलिए, हम आपको पूरा सहयोग देंगे। pic.twitter.com/AyqD3NDQVg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 7, 2022

Information What is Kejriwal's 'No. 1' mission?

The AAP chief launched the 'Make India No. 1' mission in August and said that making India the number one country necessitates free education and healthcare for all citizens, along with employment for the youth, equal rights to women, and fair prices for farmers.