Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister for Minority Affairs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 06, 2022, 05:19 pm 1 min read

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's name missing on the BJP's Rajya Sabha nomination lists

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has tendered his resignation as the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, ANI reported. The decision came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his contribution as the Minister in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Notably, his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member is coming to an end on Thursday, and the BJP appears unlikely to extend the term.

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi stated at today's cabinet meeting that this would be Naqvi's final interaction. While no formal confirmation has been provided, it is worth noting that Naqvi's name is yet to appear on the BJP's Rajya Sabha nomination list. Notably, the Union Minister can only serve for six months if they are not members of either House of Parliament.