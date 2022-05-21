India

Bihar rain fury: 33 killed amid lightning, thunderstorms

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 21, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

People in various districts of Bihar suffered damages and losses due to recent gale storms and lightning. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ani).

As many as 33 people were killed in 16 districts after gale storms, lightning, and heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bihar on Thursday. Uprooted trees have obstructed roads and damaged electric poles, interrupting vehicular travel and power supply. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation of Rs. 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the deaths.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and expressed grief. "Deeply saddened by the death of many people in the incidents of thunderstorms and lightning in many districts of Bihar. May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work," the prime minister tweeted.

The Bihar CM appealed to people to remain cautious and urged people to follow the disaster management authority's instructions. "In 16 districts of the state, 33 people died due to thunderstorms and lightning. Instructions have been given to give an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh to families of those who have died," Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar wrote on Twitter on Friday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gunaha district received 15.2mm and Araria 5mm of rain. The weather department said that Samastipur received 22mm of rain, Bhagalpur 18.2mm as of Friday. The maximum temperature in Aurangabad was 44.3° C, 43.8° C at Nawada, Sheikhpura at 43.6° C, Nalanda at 41.5° C, and Patna at 40.4° C. Bihar is likely to receive rain until Monday.

Floods have also wreaked havoc in Assam with more than 500 families having to live on the railway tracks. The majority of the families are from Changjurai and Patia Pathar villages of the flood-ravaged Jamunamukh district, who now live under tarpaulin sheets. Assam has been witnessing rainfall since mid-April. However, the situation intensified considerably last week due to the presence of Cyclone Asani.