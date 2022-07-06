Politics

Why did MP Mahua Moitra unfollow TMC on Twitter?

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 06, 2022

Trinamool Congress strongly condemned the comments by Moitra and said the party doesn't endorse them.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra has unfollowed the official Twitter account of her party TMC after it rebuked her for remarks against Goddess Kaali. She was responding to a query on a controversial film poster that showed an actor dressed as the goddess smoking a cigarette. Interestingly, Moitra still follows TMC leader and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Twitter.

Context Why does this story matter?

Director Leena Manimekalai is drawing major flak on social media for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The uproar started over the poster of her documentary film Kaali.

It featured a woman dressed as the revered Hindu goddess smoking a cigarette, which didn't go down well with several netizens who immediately expressed their displeasure online.

She has been receiving immense backlash, with #ArrestLeenaManimekalai trending on Twitter.

Comments What exactly did Moitra say?

At the India Today Conclave East 2022 on Tuesday, Moitra stated Kalli was a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess in her opinion. "When you go to Sikkim, you will see that they offer whiskey to Goddess Kaali. But if you go to Uttar Pradesh, and if you tell them that you offer whiskey to the goddess as prasad, they will call it blasphemy," she said.

Official How did TMC respond?

Trinamool Congress strongly condemned the comments by Moitra and said they don't endorse the party's view in any manner or form. "The comments made by Mahua Moitra at the India Today Conclave East 2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity," read the tweet put out by the official handle of TMC.

Details How did the actual controversy begin?

The actual controversy started after filmmaker Manimekalai shared a poster of her documentary film Kaali. It went viral on social media and invited harsh comments from many people. The poster depicts a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali. She is seen smoking a cigarette along with her usual accoutrements. The actor playing the goddess is also shown wielding the LGBTQ+ community's pride flag.

Complaint Complaint urging ban on the film

The poster received harsh criticism for its "outrageous" and "insulting" content a few hours after it went public on social media. The head of the Gau Mahasabha, Ajay Gautam, reported the incident to the Delhi Police and the Home Ministry. He also demanded a ban on Kaali, which Manimekalai has referred to as a "performance documentary".