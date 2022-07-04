Entertainment

Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster invites major flak; netizens demand arrest

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 04, 2022, 04:30 pm 2 min read

Director Leena Manimekalai has been accused of "hurting Hindu statements."

Director Leena Manimekalai is drawing major flak on social media for "deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments." The uproar started over the poster of her documentary film Kaali. It featured a woman dressed as the revered Hindu goddess smoking a cigarette, which didn't go down well with several netizens who immediately expressed their displeasure online. Now, she is receiving immense backlash, with #ArrestLeenaManimekalai trending on Twitter.

Controversy What did the poster show?

The filmmaker, who hails from Tamil Nadu, shared the film's poster on Saturday on her Twitter account. Apart from the "controversial" still of the goddess smoking the cigarette, it also showed an LGBTQ+ flag in the background. Notably, Kaali is a part of the "Rhythms of Canada" segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada, as per Manimekalai's announcement.

Twitter Post Take a look at 'controversial' poster here

Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”

Link: https://t.co/RAQimMt7Ln



I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://t.co/D5ywx1Y7Wu@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS



Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022

Complaint 'Gau Mahasabha' filed complaint, urged for ban on the film

A few hours after the poster went live on social media, it was slammed left, right, and center for its "outrageous" and "insulting" content. Ajay Gautam, who leads the Gau Mahasabha, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police as well as the Home Ministry, Government of India. He has also sought a ban on Kaali, which Manimekalai has described as a "performance documentary."

Backlash Twitter erupted with complaints against the filmmaker

Several furious netizens took to Twitter over the alleged "Hinduphobic" content of the poster. One user tweeted, "Now why is the Supreme Court not seeing anything, why this double standard? #ArrestLeenaManimekalai." Another one echoed their feelings and wrote, "This must not be tolerated in the name of freedom of expression." Several users also duped up her old tweets and have been bashing her incessantly.

Clarification 'If the price is my life, I will give it'

Manimekalai responded to the backlash and the controversy. She wrote in Tamil, "I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it." While she stood her ground on Twitter, she has restricted the comments on her Instagram profile, only allowing selective users' opinions.