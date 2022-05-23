World

PM Modi meets Japanese IT firm head, discusses investment opportunities

Written by Abhishek Hari May 23, 2022, 04:40 pm 3 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nobuhiro Endo, the head of Japanese multinational giant NEC Corporation and highlighted investment opportunities in India (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the chairman of IT firm NEC Corporation, Nobuhiro Endo, on Monday in Tokyo. Modi is currently in Japan on a two-day visit ahead of the in-person second Quad summit on Tuesday. Nobuhiro Endo reportedly discussed opportunities in India in areas like smart cities, emerging technologies, and digital learning, while also discussing efforts to promote Japanese learning in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

On Monday, Narendra Modi arrived in Japan to attend the Quad Summit, which aims to strengthen cooperation among member nations of Australia, India, Japan, and the US to discuss developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

China, which has territorial disputes with many countries in the Indo-Pacific region, slammed the Indo-Pacific strategy, saying it was a ploy to create divisions and incite confrontation.

Meeting Modi-Endo appreciated each other for their contribution to India's telecommunications

"PM Modi has strong intentions to build and enhance capabilities. From smart cities' point of view, we can contribute and also provide communication platforms like 5G. We already have the solution in all those areas," Nobuhiro Endo stated. Modi also praised NEC Corporation's contributions to India's telecommunications sector, particularly the Optical Fibre Cable projects between Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) and Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (KLI).

Statement Prime Minister Office's (PMO) statement on the meeting

The PM "highlighted India's reform trajectory. He talked about opportunities in areas such as digital learning, FinTech, infra, and logistics networks," the Prime Minister's Office India tweeted. "They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India, including in industrial development, taxation, and labor," the statement said. "They also discussed opportunities in India for new and emerging technologies," it added.

Information PM highlighted India's reform path and PLI scheme's investment opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also discussed India's reform path and the country's investment opportunities under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. To recall, NEC Corporation is a multinational Japanese information technology and electronics corporation based in Minato, Tokyo.

Quad Summit US-Japan held a bilateral meeting

Meanwhile, US President Biden and Japanese PM Kishida met bilaterally in Tokyo and held a press conference on Monday. At a press conference, PM Kishida stated, "We (Japan and US) discussed impact of Ukraine's situation on the Indo-Pacific region. For China, we concurred to monitor recent activities of Chinese Navy and joint military exercises in China and strongly oppose the changes caused by force."

Background India-Japan partnership key pillar of secure Indo-Pacific region

Underscoring the importance of closer India-Japan cooperation, PM Modi said that the partnership was a key pillar of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister Modi also said he was looking "forward to continuing our conversation further, with the aim of strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership." PM had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022.

Next meeting PM Modi to hold talks with new Australian PM Albanese

PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Albanese during which the "multifaceted cooperation between the two countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed." Notably, Albanese's center-left Labor Party ousted predecessor Scott Morrison's conservative coalition in Saturday's election. The coalition had been in power under three prime ministers for nine years.