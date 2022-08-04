India

IB warns of terror strike in Delhi on Independence Day

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 04, 2022, 12:08 pm 2 min read

Intelligence Bureau has asked Delhi Police to implement tough entrance conditions at the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

Delhi has been placed on high alert following reports of a probable terror attack around Independence Day. According to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been planning an attack on August 15 during Independence Day celebrations. It has asked the Delhi Police to impose severe entrance restrictions at the Red Fort.

Report Intelligence report refers to Shinzo Abe, Udaipur & Amravati attacks

The IB claims in a 10-page report that terror threat looms due to LeT, JeM, and other extremist organizations. It has asked Delhi Police to implement tough entrance conditions at the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day on August 15. The report mentions recent incidents like the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as occurrences in Udaipur and Amravati.

Accusations IB blames Pakistan's ISI for inciting terrorists

IB has directed Delhi Police to be vigilant to prevent any attack in and around the Independence day venue. While referring to Udaipur and Amravati, intelligence agencies have urged police to keep a close eye on extremist organizations and their operations in congested areas. The intelligence agency claims that Pakistan's ISI is inciting terrorist acts by providing logistical assistance to Jaish and Lashkar terrorists.

Details 'Big leaders, critical locations on target'

JeM and LeT have been directed to target big leaders and critical locations. The IB has asked Delhi Police and other states to watch extreme organizations ahead of Independence Day. According to its report, Afghan fighters has been included in the ISI-created Lashkar-e-Khalsa. This terrorist outfit can carry out a major terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir, it claimed

Instructions BSF too asked to stay vigilant

According to the report, the BSF should be vigilant since terrorist organizations may deploy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and paragliders in their attacks. It also ordered rigorous monitoring of the areas in Delhi where Rohingya and Afghan nationals live. In addition, the IB has urged the police to stay vigilant in the face of the Tiffin bomb, sticky bomb, and VVIED threats.