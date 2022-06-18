India

Delhi: History-sheeter kills lover for insisting on marriage

Delhi: History-sheeter kills lover for insisting on marriage

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 18, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

The accused is identified as a resident of Vasant Kunj's Masoodpur village and had spent eight years in Tihar jail for killing his wife in 2011, Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said.

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his partner in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on May 24, an official said on Friday. The accused is identified as a resident of Vasant Kunj's Masoodpur village and had spent eight years in Tihar jail for killing his wife in 2011, Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said.

Details Police recovered the body on May 24

Police recovered an unidentified woman's body from a vacant plot near Church Road in Vasant Kunj on May 24. DCP said identifying her body was the biggest challenge and a dedicated police team has been investigating the case since then. The body was recovered at a considerable distance from the main road at a place that could only be visited by local residents.

Police How did police identified the woman's body?

Police found a carry bag with a Mehrauli shop's name at the spot. "So, the police team focused on Mehrauli, Fatehpur Beri, Vasant Kunj and Kapashera areas during the investigation," DCP said. Police also contacted ladies' tailors of these areas to identify the body. Finally, she was identified as a resident of the Mehrauli whose family reported a missing woman complaint on May 22.

Accused How did police identify the accused?

Police said after interrogating the woman's husband, children and parents, it was revealed that she was working as a house help in Church Road's Shanti Kunj, Vasant Kunj area. "While analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas, police spotted the woman with a man on the day of the incident. Police zeroed down on the man, and arrested him on Thursday," DCP added.

Incident Accused was in relationship with the victim

During interrogation, the accused revealed he was in a relationship with the deceased and planned to kill her when she started to force him for marriage. On the day of the incident, the accused was in an inebriated state and took her to a secluded place and had consensual intercourse with her. He then hit her with a brick and later dumped the body.