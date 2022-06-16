India

Mumbai writer, raped by 75-year-old, gets death threats by 'D-Gang'

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 16, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

The woman allegedly received a call from the "D-Gang" threatening her with consequences if she lodged a complaint with the police.

In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai, a 35-year-old writer was allegedly raped by a 75-year-old businessman in a five-star hotel located in the Juhu area. The accused also reportedly threatened the woman that if she went to the police, he would get her killed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The woman lodged a complaint and a case was registered against the accused.

Police case Woman alleges she received threat calls from 'D-Gang'

The police said that the woman lodged a complaint against the businessman at Amboli police station in Mumbai. The woman allegedly received a call from the "D-Gang" threatening her with consequences if she lodged a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and have begun investigations.

Threats Woman alleged accused had taken Rs. 2 crore loan

The woman alleged that the accused had taken a loan of Rs. 2 crore from her and didn't return it. Moreover, he also raped her in a hotel and assaulted her. When she raised her voice against the atrocities, he allegedly threatened her, and she also received calls from people directly associated with Dawood Ibrahim.

Badarpur Minor raped in Delhi, accused arrested

In another case, a 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old in Delhi's Badarpur area, the police said on Thursday. Both the accused and the minor's family shared a two-room accommodation. The incident happened when the child was alone at home. The mother later noticed bite and injury marks on her body, and informed the police. The accused is a laborer.

IPC, POCSO Accused arrested from Haryana

The mother complained that the accused, who belonged to Agra, had fled after raping her minor daughter. He was arrested from his relative's house in Haryana's Palwal district. A case under Indian penal Code sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, the police said.