Delhi man kills wife, sleeps with corpse in drunken state

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 19, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Delhi: Man kills wife for not serving food, sleeps with dead body in drunken state.

The police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Delhi's Sultanpur locality. As per officials, the accused killed his wife following an argument that erupted when she refused to serve him food after both of them had alcohol together. The accused later slept with the corpse not realizing that she was dead, the police said on Saturday.

Action Man tracked down, arrested

According to the police, the accused was drunk when he killed his wife. However, the next morning, when he came to his senses and realized what had happened, he fled with over Rs. 40,000, the police added. They identified the accused as Vinod Kumar Dubey (47), a Sultanpur resident, who was tracked down and nabbed from another area in Delhi.

Details How did police track the accused?

As per reports, a caller informed the police about the crime. On Friday, the police received a call at around 9:20 am saying that Dubey beat up his 39-year-old wife Sonali and suffocated her with a pillow after an altercation. A police squad questioned the caller and residents in the neighborhood about the accused. The accused's whereabouts were traced down and he was apprehended.

Incident What do we know about the incident?

The police seized Rs. 43,280 from him, as well as a bag containing his belongings, liquor bottles, and a bloodstained pillow, PTI reported. They said the couple drank together on Thursday night when he requested her to get him food, but she refused. It resulted in an argument during which his wife hit him. Later, he murdered his wife in a fit of wrath.