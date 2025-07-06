Indian economy tripled in 10 years, govt note reveals

The Indian economy has nearly tripled in size over the last decade, a government note revealed on Sunday. The document emphasized that the current relief from inflation is not a temporary phase. It projected that India's GDP at current prices, which stood at ₹106.57 lakh crore in FY15, will reach ₹331.03 lakh crore by FY25, almost three times its value in 10 years.

Growth outlook Real economic growth rate is at 6.5% in FY25 The note also highlighted India's real economic growth rate at 6.5% in FY25, which is likely to remain stable this year. The government has projected a growth range of 6.3-6.8% for FY26. Despite fragile global conditions such as trade tensions and declining cross-border investments, India continues to be a bright spot with rising rural consumption, urban spending, and private investment.

Inflation analysis Retail inflation hit a 75-month low of 2.82% in May The note also focused on the current trend of retail and wholesale inflation rates, which are providing relief to households and businesses alike. Retail inflation hit a 75-month low of 2.82% in May while wholesale inflation dropped to a 14-month low of 0.39%. Food prices, which have a major impact on overall inflation, also cooled with the Consumer Food Price Index recording an inflation rate of just 0.99% in May, the lowest since October 2021.

Future predictions RBI's Financial Stability Report The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Financial Stability Report, released in June, maintained a favorable outlook for inflation.It expects food prices to remain stable due to good crop production. The risk of imported inflation remains low as a slowdown in global demand is likely to keep crude oil and commodity prices in check. However, recent Middle East tensions have added some uncertainty to this picture.