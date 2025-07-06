Is Ranveer-Farhan's 'Don 3' finally ready to roll?
What's the story
The much-anticipated third installment of the Don franchise, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is set to finally begin production in January 2026, per Bollywood Hungama. An insider revealed that despite earlier delays, the team is now ready to move forward with shooting and aims for a December 2026 release. The film is headlined by Ranveer Singh.
Production hurdles
Singh faced trolling, decided to wait until situation calmed down
The source explained, "Yes, there's been a delay—but it couldn't be helped. Ranveer Singh, who replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise, had to deal with a wave of online trolling for 'daring' to step into SRK's shoes." "Farhan and Ranveer mutually decided to lie low and let the heat die down. Ranveer also needed time to physically and mentally prepare for the role, which requires rigorous martial arts training."
Additional setbacks
Kiara's pregnancy, Farhan's '120 Bahadur' shoot also delayed things
The source further added, "After that, Kiara Advani—who was signed on to replace Priyanka Chopra as the female lead—got pregnant." "Farhan had to halt the film's progress due to her changed circumstances. To add to that, Farhan got deeply immersed in his own acting schedule for the intense war film 120 Bahadur, where he plays Major Shaitan Singh." The film is slated for a November 21, 2025, release.
Possible return
PC might return to 'Don' franchise
The source also hinted at a potential surprise for fans: "There is a possibility that Priyanka Chopra Jonas may return to the Don franchise." This would mark her return to the series after starring in the first two films, Don and Don 2. Before Don 3, Singh will star in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie will hit cinemas on December 5.