Is Ranveer-Farhan's 'Don 3' finally ready to roll?

The much-anticipated third installment of the Don franchise, directed by Farhan Akhtar , is set to finally begin production in January 2026, per Bollywood Hungama. An insider revealed that despite earlier delays, the team is now ready to move forward with shooting and aims for a December 2026 release. The film is headlined by Ranveer Singh .

Production hurdles Singh faced trolling, decided to wait until situation calmed down The source explained, "Yes, there's been a delay—but it couldn't be helped. Ranveer Singh, who replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise, had to deal with a wave of online trolling for 'daring' to step into SRK's shoes." "Farhan and Ranveer mutually decided to lie low and let the heat die down. Ranveer also needed time to physically and mentally prepare for the role, which requires rigorous martial arts training."

Additional setbacks Kiara's pregnancy, Farhan's '120 Bahadur' shoot also delayed things The source further added, "After that, Kiara Advani—who was signed on to replace Priyanka Chopra as the female lead—got pregnant." "Farhan had to halt the film's progress due to her changed circumstances. To add to that, Farhan got deeply immersed in his own acting schedule for the intense war film 120 Bahadur, where he plays Major Shaitan Singh." The film is slated for a November 21, 2025, release.