Amit Trivedi denies copying Anne Hathaway's film track for 'Lootera'
Renowned Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi recently responded to accusations of plagiarizing the theme song for the 2013 film Lootera, which featured Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The allegations claimed that Trivedi's composition was strikingly similar to a track from the Anne Hathaway-starrer One Day (2011). Speaking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Trivedi clarified that any resemblance was purely coincidental and not intentional.
Trivedi was shocked by netizens' accusations
Trivedi was shocked to be called a "thief" by netizens after Lootera's theme song was released. He said, "When the Lootera theme was released, people flooded the comments with 'chor, chor,' calling me a thief. I was shocked." The composer admitted he had never heard of One Day or its composer Rachel Portman before netizens started hurling accusations at him.
Trivedi acknowledged the resemblance, reached out to Portman
In response to the allegations, Trivedi listened to Portman's piece and acknowledged the resemblance. "I immediately researched more about it and listened to Portman's piece, acknowledging the resemblance...It was a pure unintentional coincidence." He further added, "I wrote to her, explaining what had happened and how I was unaware of her composition. I told her it was an unfortunate coincidence. But I never got a reply. I later realized why would she respond."
Trivedi's theme song was initially a filler
Trivedi revealed the controversial theme song wasn't supposed to be the centerpiece. It began as a filler in another song from Lootera, Shikayatein. The film's director suggested using it as the theme. Released in 2013, Lootera was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, with its second half inspired by O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The film also featured Vikrant Massey in a prominent role.