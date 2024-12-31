Summarize Simplifying... In short Composer Amit Trivedi faced backlash for allegedly copying a track from Anne Hathaway's film 'One Day' for his theme song in 'Lootera'.

Trivedi, who was unaware of the original composition, reached out to the original composer, Rachel Portman, explaining the unintentional coincidence but received no response.

The controversial theme song, initially a filler in another song, was suggested as the theme by the film's director. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amit Trivedi responds to 'Lootera' plagiarism claims

Amit Trivedi denies copying Anne Hathaway's film track for 'Lootera'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:33 pm Dec 31, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Renowned Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi recently responded to accusations of plagiarizing the theme song for the 2013 film Lootera, which featured Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The allegations claimed that Trivedi's composition was strikingly similar to a track from the Anne Hathaway-starrer One Day (2011). Speaking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Trivedi clarified that any resemblance was purely coincidental and not intentional.

Accusations

Trivedi was shocked by netizens' accusations

Trivedi was shocked to be called a "thief" by netizens after Lootera's theme song was released. He said, "When the Lootera theme was released, people flooded the comments with 'chor, chor,' calling me a thief. I was shocked." The composer admitted he had never heard of One Day or its composer Rachel Portman before netizens started hurling accusations at him.

Response

Trivedi acknowledged the resemblance, reached out to Portman

In response to the allegations, Trivedi listened to Portman's piece and acknowledged the resemblance. "I immediately researched more about it and listened to Portman's piece, acknowledging the resemblance...It was a pure unintentional coincidence." He further added, "I wrote to her, explaining what had happened and how I was unaware of her composition. I told her it was an unfortunate coincidence. But I never got a reply. I later realized why would she respond."

Song origin

Trivedi's theme song was initially a filler

Trivedi revealed the controversial theme song wasn't supposed to be the centerpiece. It began as a filler in another song from Lootera, Shikayatein. The film's director suggested using it as the theme. Released in 2013, Lootera was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, with its second half inspired by O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The film also featured Vikrant Massey in a prominent role.