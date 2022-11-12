Lifestyle

Happy birthday Anne Hathaway! Check out the star's fitness secrets

Happy birthday Anne Hathaway! Check out the star's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 12, 2022, 07:50 am 2 min read

Anne Hathaway is extremely disciplined about her diet and workout routine

Popular American actress Anne Hathaway took our breath away when she embraced royalty in The Princess Diaries and then continued impressing viewers with her kick-ass acting in The Dark Knight Rises and Oceans 8. Still looking fresh, young, and fit at 40, Hathaway has proved that age is just a number. Here's revealing her fitness and diet secrets on her birthday.

Training Hathaway had participated in Braganza's 321 Training Method

Hathaway maintains a healthy lifestyle. For every film, she changes her workout routine to fit into the role and get into the skin of the character. According to one of her fitness trainers Ramona Braganza, Hathaway participated in Braganza's 321 Training Method which included cardio, circuit, core work, and resistance tools. For the 2009 Oscars, she practiced one-hour morning workouts five days a week.

Yoga Hathaway manages to practice Bikram yoga every day

The Devil Wears Prada star is a huge fan of Bikram yoga. For her role in Catwoman, Hathaway practiced concentrated lifting training along with yoga, martial arts, and dancing every day for half an hour. "I've always thought that skinny was the goal, but with this job I also have to be strong," she had told Harper's Bazaar during an interview.

Clean eating Hathaway follows an anti-inflammatory diet

Apart from working out in the gym, the Intern actor enjoys peaceful walks to calm her mind. She practices yoga three to four times a week, prefers working out five days a week, and takes two days off for recovery. Hathaway follows an anti-inflammatory diet and generally eats clean. She loves having chocolates and also prefers gluten-free brownies, cakes, and cookies.

Diet Hathaway loves having lettuce wraps

Hathaway is a fan of Chrissy Teigen's lettuce wrap recipe and had shared a photo of it on Instagram praising Teigen. She enjoys brown rice salad, Miso soup, chicken fried steak, egg white frittatas, veg egg rolls, and Tempeh club avocado sandwiches with gluten-free bread. Earlier she used to follow a vegan diet but she went back to eating meat while shooting Interstellar.