Lifestyle

Practice these 5 yoga asanas and bid goodbye to migraines

Practice these 5 yoga asanas and bid goodbye to migraines

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 12, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

Get rid of migraines by practicing these five yoga asanas.

Migraines can be brutal, especially when there's no cure and nothing seems to be able to lessen the throbbing headache. A debilitating migraine attack can even make some sure-shot medicines and gharelu nuskhe nothing short of a hit and trial. However, thanks to yoga, there are many asanas that can help end (or limit) your struggles with migraine. Here are five helpful yoga poses.

Child's pose Balasana

Balasana helps you activate pressure points on your forehead when you rest it on the ground. Sit on your heels, bend forward, and rest your torso between your thighs, and your head on the ground. Stretch your hands forward over your head. You can easily hold this position for about two to three minutes. Breathe in and out slowly and gradually sit back comfortably.

Cat and cow pose Chakravakasana

Doing Chakravakasana for a few minutes daily improves oxygen supply to the brain and eases headaches. Form a tabletop position with shoulders parallel to your wrists and hips parallel to your knees. Inhale and let your belly move down toward the mat as you gaze up toward the ceiling. Next, exhale and arch through your spine with your neck, face, and chin tuck inwards.

Downward dog pose Adho Mukha Svanasana

Adho Mukha Svanasana gives quick relief from headaches. Form a tabletop position with your toes pointing inwards. Lift your hips in the air and form a downward slope. Let your biceps touch your ears as you elongate your arms and legs further to form an inclined downward position. Relax your head and back as you release and stretch your torso.

Head to knee pose Janu Sirsasana

Also called "seated forward fold," this yoga asana can help release stress from the head and the neck. It also offers quick relief from tension headaches. Sit with your legs straight. Inhale, stretch your arms high, bend forward, and reach your feet. Try to draw your forehead toward your toes as much as possible. A slight bend in the knees is always allowed.

Standing forward bend pose Uttanasana

Also called "ragdoll pose," this yoga asana improves blood circulation, thereby making you feel fresh. Leave a hip-width distance between your feet, bend forward from your hips, and let your head and neck hang freely toward the ground. Place your palms on the mat. You may also hold your ankles. If you feel a strain on your back, you can slightly bend your knees.