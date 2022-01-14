5 reasons to jog regularly

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 05:24 pm 3 min read

Jogging has multiple benefits and is easy to practice.

Jogging is a mild but efficient aerobic exercise. Researchers say that approximately four to five hours of jogging a week can eliminate the need for running. This exercise helps in keeping your heart and lungs healthy. Besides this, there are several other benefits that you can reap from jogging. Let's take a look at some of them.

Thirty minutes of jogging can burn approximately 200-500 calories. If done a few times per week, it reduces blood pressure, bad cholesterol, improves the immunity and good cholesterol and stabilizes the blood sugars.

Long term joggers have better cardiac muscle tone, slower resting heart rate and improved cardiac pumping efficiency.

It's a pocket friendly exercise not requiring expensive trainers or gym memberships.

#1 Jogging can boost your immunity

Moderate exercises such as jogging enhance your body's response to short-term illnesses such as the common cold, flu, and long-term illness such as diabetes, according to studies. It is because jogging can stimulate the production of lymphocytes and macrophages that fight infection. It also leads to increased breathing, resulting in bacteria and other infection-causing pathogens being pushed out through airways.

#2 It can help you lose weight

Jogging for half an hour can lead you to burn approximately 300 calories daily. It effectively speeds up your metabolism and is also more efficient than almost all other forms of cardiovascular exercise. However, you will also need to ensure a healthy diet along with it. Notably, jogging not only burns fat but also helps you maintain your weight.

#3 It can keep your spine healthy

Jogging is also known to eliminate lower back pain. There are flexible discs in between the bony vertebrae in our spinal column. These discs are filled with fluid and work as protective pads. However, they wear out with age and also because of a sedentary lifestyle. Several studies have suggested that people who run two meters per second can avoid this problem.

#4 It can keep stress at bay

Jogging can help you cope up with stress. Exercises like jogging are known to promote the functioning of the brain and also safeguard the brain from age-related problems. Moreover, your body releases endorphins or happiness hormones while jogging which can keep the stress away. You will also experience an overall optimistic feeling when you jog regularly.

#5 Jogging can keep your bones healthy

Jogging can help strengthen your bones as it puts a certain amount of stress on them. The bones learn to endure this pain with regular exposure to this stress. This strengthens the bones over a period of time and decreases the risk of injuries. Regularly jogging can also keep away problems like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Hip bones and spine also become stronger.