5 vegetarian sources of Omega-3

5 vegetarian sources of Omega-3

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 10:46 am 3 min read

Check out these vegetarian food sources that are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a healthy type of fat that can be divided into three categories-- Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), and Alpha-linolenic Acids (ALA). When we talk about Omega-3, people often associate it with marine dishes but certain vegetarian food items are also sources of Omega-3 since ALA is found in several plant-based food items. Read on to know more!

Context Why does this story matter?

According to studies, Omega-3 fatty acids are extremely beneficial for your overall health as they reduce blood triglycerides levels and inflammation. Optimal consumption of Omega-3 can potentially prevent the risk of dementia. It prevents the risk of several heart diseases and lessens the chances of a stroke or cardiac attack. It also keeps your blood pressure level in check.

#1 Seaweed

Photo credit: Healthline

Seaweed is a good option to add to your diet if you are a vegetarian or vegan. It provides algae-based nutrition and is an excellent plant-based source of ALA Omega-3 fatty acids. It is also rich in DHA and AHA which are essential for your cognitive and brain functions. You can add some seaweed to your salad to boost your consumption.

#2 Kidney Beans

Photo credit: Flickr

We all love our desi rajma or kidney beans and the good news is that this yummy pulse adds a generous amount of plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids to our plates. There is 301 mg of Omega-3 fats in one cup of cooked kidney beans which fulfills your daily Omega-3 requirement. Kidney beans are also high in folate, iron, and fiber.

#3 Hemp Seeds

Photo credit: Pixabay

Apart from being a great source of nutrients like magnesium, protein, iron, and zinc, hemp seeds are also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Studies show that hemp seeds are extremely beneficial for our skin, heart, and stomach. Three tablespoons of hemp seeds contain 2.605 grams of ALA Omega-3 fats. You can add it to your smoothies, salads, and oats to boost your nutrition levels.

#4 Soybean Oil

Soybean oil is an essential source of folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin K, and riboflavin and provides the goodness of AHA Omega-3 fatty acids. It also promotes skin health and reduces high cholesterol levels. There are about 0.923 grams of AHA Omega-3 fats in Soybean oil. You can use this oil for salad dressings and also as cooking oil to maintain your overall health.

Information Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are also a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids and are rich in vitamin C and K. According to studies, consuming brussels sprouts can cut the risk of heart diseases by 16%. You can have them stir-fried or steamed according to your preference.