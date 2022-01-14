5 myths about Veganism debunked!

5 myths about Veganism debunked!

Vegan diet can lower the risks for chronic illnesses.

Veganism is a dietary choice where one chooses to quit meat and all dairy products. Since the two food groups comprise proteins and calcium, people tend to think that this diet isn't nutritious. This and more such pieces of information often hamper people from going vegan. Despite this, Veganism has become widely popular across the globe. Let's debunk a few myths associated with it.

Context Here is what our expert says

Studies have found that people who partake in vegan diets have improved cholesterol levels. This is great for the heart, and cuts the risk for heart attacks.

However, vegan diet is deficient in Vitamin B12 which is important for the optimum health of the nervous system, and chronic deficiency of Vitamin B12 has been implicated in macrocytic anaemia, peripheral neuropathy and hemorrhagic stroke.

Myth 1 Vegan food is expensive

A lot of people think that a vegan diet is expensive. Those who tell you that a vegan diet is expensive are probably consuming processed versions of soy. Most vegans eat green vegetables, lentils, chickpeas, brown rice, etc that are a lot inexpensive as compared to non-vegetarian food items. Moreover, a vegan diet makes you healthy and keeps additional health care costs at bay.

Myth 2 Vegans suffer from calcium deficiency

Since vegans completely quit dairy and all its derivates--such as cheese, yogurt, butter, and cream--people think that their body is low on calcium. But a good vegan diet can provide you with the necessary calcium. Green leafy vegetables, tofu, sesame seeds, and tahini are good sources of calcium. Pulses are a good source of both protein and calcium.

Myth 3 Only vegans require supplements

Cutting out meat and dairy suddenly is bound to affect you a little. But this doesn't mean supplements are a must. All you need is a good diet plan that includes carbohydrates (potatoes, bread, rice), proteins (legumes, pulses, beans), dairy alternatives (soy milk, almond milk, yogurt), and plenty of fluids. Supplements can surely be taken, just like non-vegans. However, consult your doctor first.

Myth 4 A vegan diet can weaken your muscles

It is important to understand that muscle maintenance relies upon your protein consumption and not on the source. Foods such as lentils, beans, soybeans, hemp seeds, tofu, and tempeh are all vegan foods and pack a heightened amount of protein. Furthermore, adequate strength training and a regular intake of such foods are the keys to keeping your muscles healthy.

Myth 5 Veganism is limiting and boring

Veganism has been around now for several years. While in the initial years, eating-out options were few and rare, that is not the case today. Eating out options for vegans have increased over the years. You can find several vegan-friendly restaurants and ready-made meals in the market. You can even choose from countless vegan stores available online. In fact, Veganism is equally fun today.