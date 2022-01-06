Veganuary: Everything you should know about the challenge

Veganuary is a poplar challenge across the globe

Veganism is a popular diet trend across the globe. With an aim to promote it further, Veganuary, a challenge asking people to follow a vegan diet for the month of January, kick-started in 2014. The idea is to get people to stick to it in the coming months. Around two million people in 192 countries have taken part in this challenge to date.

Context Why does it matter?

A combination of Vegan and January, Veganuary is a popular challenge that aims at making people healthy while protecting the environment and animal rights.

The 31-day challenge has successfully got over 40 Indian businesses to introduce new products and provide offers to ensure that vegan food is easily accessible to people.

Besides, several celebrities endorse and follow this diet.

Health What are the health benefits of this challenge?

The plant-based vegan diet is gaining immense popularity, as it has a multitude of health benefits. According to studies, the diet promotes better glucose, insulin, and cholesterol levels. It also aids in weight loss and decreases inflammation. Results can be seen from anywhere between 3-24 months. A month of the Veganuary challenge can efficiently reduce high cholesterol levels.

Environment What are its environmental benefits?

A plant-based diet can safeguard the environment, too. A western diet is rich in animal products as well as processed foods that increase food-related climate change. Energy costs are eight times lower for the production of plant-based proteins as compared to meat-based proteins. A month of vegan diet aka the challenge significantly reduces air pollution by reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Animals How does it protect animal rights?

Animal activists believe that animals have rights too and don't deserve to be subject to suffering and death. Did you know that over 25 billion animals are killed every year by the meat industry? In fact, an average meat eater in America indirectly takes the lives of around 90 animals every year. Cows are widely injected with artificial hormones to increase milk production.

How Here's how to get started with this challenge

Beans, legumes, tofu, and quinoa are top food options to carry forward a successful Veganuary challenge. Keep a handful of vegan snacks with you or opt for an occasional snacking at nearby vegan restaurants. Pasta, rice, and lentils can be easily consumed at home. Vitamin B-12, proteins, and calcium intake are a must. Broccoli, sweet potatoes, plant-based yogurt are great calcium-rich sources.